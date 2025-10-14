Blue StarCurrent Price: ₹1,915 Likely Target: ₹2,270 Upside Potential: 18.5% Support: ₹1,872; ₹1,840 Resistance: ₹2,020; ₹2,100; ₹2,185 Blue Star Company share price has been holding above its long-term 200-Day Moving Average since the breakout in mid-July 2025. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,840 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,872.
IFB IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹1,710 Likely Target: ₹2,170 Upside Potential: 26.9% Support: ₹1,700; ₹1,580 Resistance: ₹1,800; ₹1,850; ₹1,910; ₹2,000 IFB Industries stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart for the last two months. At present, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA at ₹1,700 levels; below which the key short-term trend line support stands at ₹1,580.
Amber EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹8,370 Likely Target: ₹9,800 Upside Potential: 17.1% Support: ₹7,900 Resistance: ₹8,755; ₹9,170; ₹9,500 Amber Enterprises share has witnessed a phenomenal run in the last 2.5 years, up 365 per cent from levels of ₹1,825 in April 2023 to the recent high of ₹8,497. The stock looks overbought on the long-term chart, but can still manage to extend the up move towards ₹9,800 levels, suggests the Fibonacci extension chart.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app