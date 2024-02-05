LIC soars 9%, crosses the Rs 1,000-mark for the first time ever

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the first time ever crossed the Rs 1,000 mark, hitting a new high of Rs 1,028, as they rallied 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intra-day trade amid a sharp rally seen in public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks.

Currently, the stock is trading 14 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 904 per share allotted to retail investors and employees. The government had issued shares at Rs 949 apiece to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high networth individuals (HNI). The issue price was Rs 889 for policyholders. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, in the past three months, the market price of LIC has zoomed 69 per cent, as compared to 12 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has nearly doubled or zoomed 94 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 530.20 touched on March 29, 2023.

As on December 31, 2023, the President of India, the promoter of LIC held 96.50 per cent stake in the company.

Of the 3.5 per cent public shareholding, individual shareholders held 1.97 per cent stake, followed by mutual funds (0.79 per cent) and foreign portfolio investors (0.06 per cent), as per shareholding pattern data.



LIC is India's leading statutory insurance and investment corporation with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 47 trillion and investments in more than 270 listed companies. The company continues to diversify its product mix with a focus on enhancing the non-par share of products.

Life insurance density and penetration age continue to be lower in India vis-à-vis other developing economies. With a gradual rise in domestic household savings, the share of life insurance in incremental household financial savings is expected to increase steadily.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, the S&P BSE PSU index has surged 15 per cent and zoomed 62 per cent in the past six months. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.18 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively. Share price of LIC has appreciated by 22 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, during the same period.



The board of directors of the Corporation is scheduled to meet on February 8, 2024, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, in past six trading days, LIC has rallied 14 per cent the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide their letter dated January 25, 2024, gave its approval to the Corporation to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the share capital or voting rights in HDFC Bank. The approval is granted pursuant to application made by LIC to RBI on November 30, 2023. At the end of December 2023 quarter, LIC held 5.19 per cent stake in HDFC Bank, shareholding pattern data shows.