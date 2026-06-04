LIC to remain range-bound as Rajesh Exports' developments unfold: Analysts

Technically, Mishra believes the stock could dip toward ₹385 levels on the downside, wherein supportive buying for the stock may emerge. On the upside, he expects resistance around ₹415-₹425 levels. The resistance zone coincides with the 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹420.He reckons, that LIC stock needs to break and sustain above ₹425 levels for the overall trend to turn favourable. Till such time, the stock may trade in the range of ₹385-₹425, he adds.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.