Liquor stock zooms 119% from April low; nears new high post clarification

Tilaknagar Industries share price today

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries, which sells Mansion House brandy, moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹449.45 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company said it did not receive any communication or information from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency.

The stock price of the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer was quoting higher for the past seven trading days, surging 33 per cent during the period. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 118 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock was trading close to its record high level of ₹457.30 touched on January 3, 2025.

At 10:38 AM; Tilaknagar Industries was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹448.80 as against 0.09 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 1.5 times. A combined 7.12 million equity shares of Tilaknagar Industries changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Clarification on Tilaknagar Industries named in Andhra liquor scam On Monday, the stock price of Tilaknagar Industries ended 5.5 per cent higher at ₹396.85 on the BSE. However, it closed lower by nearly 6 per cent from its intra-day trade high of ₹443.55, amid media reports that Tilaknagar Industries among a dozen alcohol firms have been named in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

On media reports, the company on Monday after market hours informed stock exchanges that the company has noticed certain media reports suggesting that Tilaknagar Industries has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Andhra Pradesh police in respect of the ongoing inquiry into the alleged malpractices pertaining to liquor trade in the state. “We would like to place on record that the company has not received any communication or information to this effect from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency, till date,” Tilaknagar Industries said. Tilaknagar Industries further said that the company is a company devoted to creating and marketing globally-acclaimed brands that are market leaders in their respective segments and geographies.

“All our brands stand on the strength of their intrinsic merit and unwavering consumer loyalty. As always, the company remains focused on maximising shareholder value through ethical business dealings and practices,” the company said. Through this communication, Tilaknagar Industries said it urges all stakeholders to rely solely on communications flowing directly from the company channels or published through the official stock exchange platform. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS Tilaknagar - Fund raising plan Tilaknagar Industries on Saturday, July 19, 2025 informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, inter alia to consider the fund raising plan. The raise could be executed through multiple channels like public offer, rights issue, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or private placement, depending on market conditions and regulatory permissions.