Home / Markets / News / Liquor stock zooms 119% from April low; nears new high post clarification

Liquor stock zooms 119% from April low; nears new high post clarification

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries, which sells Mansion House brandy, surged 7% to ₹449.45 in Tuesday's intra-day, and were trading close to its record high level of ₹457.30 touched on January 3, 2025.

Liquor
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tilaknagar Industries share price today

 
Shares of Tilaknagar Industries, which sells Mansion House brandy, moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹449.45 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company said it did not receive any communication or information from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency.
 
The stock price of the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer was quoting higher for the past seven trading days, surging 33 per cent during the period. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 118 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock was trading close to its record high level of ₹457.30 touched on January 3, 2025.
 
At 10:38 AM; Tilaknagar Industries was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹448.80 as against 0.09 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 1.5 times. A combined 7.12 million equity shares of Tilaknagar Industries changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Clarification on Tilaknagar Industries named in Andhra liquor scam

 
On Monday, the stock price of Tilaknagar Industries ended 5.5 per cent higher at ₹396.85 on the BSE. However, it closed lower by nearly 6 per cent from its intra-day trade high of ₹443.55, amid media reports that Tilaknagar Industries among a dozen alcohol firms have been named in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
 
On media reports, the company on Monday after market hours informed stock exchanges that the company has noticed certain media reports suggesting that Tilaknagar Industries has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Andhra Pradesh police in respect of the ongoing inquiry into the alleged malpractices pertaining to liquor trade in the state.
 
“We would like to place on record that the company has not received any communication or information to this effect from any regulatory authority or enforcement agency, till date,” Tilaknagar Industries said.
 
Tilaknagar Industries further said that the company is a company devoted to creating and marketing globally-acclaimed brands that are market leaders in their respective segments and geographies. 
 
“All our brands stand on the strength of their intrinsic merit and unwavering consumer loyalty. As always, the company remains focused on maximising shareholder value through ethical business dealings and practices,” the company said.
 
Through this communication, Tilaknagar Industries said it urges all stakeholders to rely solely on communications flowing directly from the company channels or published through the official stock exchange platform. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 

Tilaknagar - Fund raising plan

 
Tilaknagar Industries on Saturday, July 19, 2025 informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, inter alia to consider the fund raising plan. The raise could be executed through multiple channels like public offer, rights issue, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or private placement, depending on market conditions and regulatory permissions.
 

Favourable Bombay High Court ruling - Tilaknagar Industries

 
The Bombay High Court had ruled in favour of Tilaknagar Industries, restraining Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABDL) from launching the ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’ spirit brands across India. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 
ABDL has notified the exchange that they are exploring options to challenge the order in higher court and cannot ascertain any material financial impact at the moment.
 

About Tilaknagar Industries

 
Tilaknagar Industries (TI) is one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage companies.  TI’s brand portfolio straddles multiple categories, featuring two ‘Millionaire’ brandy brands - Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon- along with a strong presence in whisky, rum, and gin through Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum and Blue Lagoon Gin. Recently, TI has expanded into the luxury segment with Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Investors Flock to Monarch IPO; fully subscribed in minutes; GMP up 64%

ArisInfra share jumps 5% on securing ₹340-crore deal from Transcon Group

DCM Shriram stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Oberoi Realty shares dip 3% after weak Q1; should you buy, sell or hold?

Topics :Buzzing stocksTilaknagar Industriesstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story