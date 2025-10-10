Lloyds Engineering share price up 3% on inking MoU with FlyFocus; details

Lloyds Engineering share price: Lloyds Engineering share price rose as much as 3.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹64.19 per share on Friday, October 10, 2025.

At 10:00 AM, Lloyds Engineering share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹63.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 82,472.09 levels.

Why did Lloyds Engineering share price rise today?

Lloyds Engineering Works saw its share price rise after entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Warsaw-based FlyFocus Sp. z o.o., a European specialist in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and avionics systems.

The two companies will jointly develop and manufacture the Defender SIGINT UAV, a next-generation platform for signals intelligence and electronic surveillance. FlyFocus brings deep expertise in UAV design, avionics integration, and passive radar technologies, while Lloyds Engineering, traditionally known for marine and precision engineering systems like steering gears and fin stabilisers, will lead system integration, indigenisation, and local production in India. The Defender UAV is aimed at a range of defence applications, including border and coastal monitoring, airbase protection, VIP security, electronic threat detection, and strategic reconnaissance, marking a strategic step in Lloyds Engineering’s expansion into aerospace and defence.

The collaboration also supports India’s broader defence ambitions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, giving Lloyds Engineering exclusive rights for Indian deployment and adaptation of the Defender UAV, with potential for exports amid growing European defence spending and global demand for advanced unmanned systems. “The Defender program marks a decisive step in our expansion into advanced defence platforms. Partnering with FlyFocus allows us to combine global UAV (drone) expertise with India’s growing manufacturing strength, delivering next-generation systems tailored for national security and future export potential,” said Shree Krishna Gupta, director, Lloyds Engineering Works. Indian defence industry India’s defence industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with domestic production surpassing ₹1.27 trillion in FY24 and exports exceeding ₹23,000 crore in FY25, a notable rise over the past decade. With a FY26 defence budget of ₹6.8 trillion and over 90 per cent of contracts awarded to Indian firms, the sector offers strong policy visibility and growth potential.

Lloyds Engineering is also exploring further collaborations with European defence technology providers to bring specialised systems, including aerospace subsystems and electronic warfare payloads, to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The company is aggressively expanding its capabilities, aiming to deliver high-technology solutions while creating long-term value for stakeholders through innovation, localisation, and strategic partnerships About Lloyds Engineering Lloyds Engineering Works, incorporated in 1994, is a leading provider of customised process plant equipment in India. The company offers end-to-end engineering and infrastructure solutions, encompassing design, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its product portfolio spans heavy equipment, machinery, and systems for sectors including mining, metals (steel), hydrocarbons, oil & gas, thermal and nuclear power plants, heat recovery, and marine projects on a turnkey basis.