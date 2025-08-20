GNG Electronics, a computer hardware and electronics company, shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹353 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results.

GNG Electronics Q1 results

In Q1, GNG Electronics reported a net profit of ₹18.52 crore, up 52 per cent , as compared to ₹12.15 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹312.28 crore, as compared to ₹255.32 crore a year ago, up 22 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company came in at ₹35.16 crore, as compared to ₹27.49 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 11.26 per cent against 10.77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

During FY25, GNG Electronics refurbished 5.91 lakh devices, a sharp rise from 2.48 lakh in FY23, reflecting the strong demand for its products and services, according to the filing.