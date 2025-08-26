Home / Markets / News / Looking for dividends? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; full list here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 28, along with their respective dividend announcements and record dates

dividend stocks today
Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, August 27, 2025 on account of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025: D-Street investors looking to earn passive income through dividends should keep an eye on shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Speciality Restaurants, Vedant Fashions, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Jyothy Labs, and seven other companies today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend on August 28, 2025, according to BSE data.
 
Additional companies that will also trade ex-dividend on the same day include AAA Technologies, Abirami Financial Services India, Aster DM Healthcare, Diamines & Chemicals, Magna Electro Castings, and Route Mobile.
 
The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to its upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The companies then finalise the list of eligible shareholders on the record date, which in this case is August 28. 
It is important to note that the Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, August 27, 2025 on account of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.
 
Among the listed names, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has announced the highest dividend, declaring ₹65 per share for eligible shareholders. The company has also set August 28, 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility.  Vedant Fashions has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share for FY25. Magna Electro Castings has announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share, while Gujarat Pipavav Port has declared ₹4.20 per share. Jyothy Labs has announced a ₹3.50 per share dividend, and Oriental Rail Infrastructure has declared a final dividend of ₹0.10 per share. All these companies have also set August 28 as their record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the respective payouts.
 
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 28, along with their respective dividend announcements and record dates:  
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
AAA Technologies Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 28, 2025
Abirami Financial Services India Aug 28, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 28, 2025
Aster DM Healthcare Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 28, 2025
Diamines & Chemicals Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 28, 2025
Gujarat Pipavav Port Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.20 Aug 28, 2025
Jyothy Labs Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 Aug 28, 2025
Magna Electro Castings Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 Aug 28, 2025
Vedant Fashions Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 Aug 28, 2025
Mitsu Chem Plast Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Aug 28, 2025
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Aug 28, 2025
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹65 Aug 28, 2025
Route Mobile Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Aug 28, 2025
Speciality Restaurants Aug 28, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 28, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

