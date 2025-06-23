LT Foods shares fall as US imposes 340% duty on subsidiary's exports

Shares of the company hit a life high of ₹484 apiece on June 9 this year, and have fallen by 13 per cent since then. The counter has fallen 0.45 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. LT Foods has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,483.92 crore, according to BSE data.

Countervailing duty on LT Foods' unit

LT Foods said that the United States Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, has imposed a countervailing duty (CVD) of 340.27 per cent on exports of organic soybean meal by its step-down subsidiary, Ecopure Specialities Ltd.

The duty was levied following the application of the ‘adverse facts available’ (AFA) methodology during the administrative review for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023, it said in the exchange filing on Friday.