Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium (GMP), tentative listing date, and other key details here

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, June 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.65 times.

Here's how to check Arisinfra Solutions IPO online

Once the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
 
Check Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Arisinfra Solutions IPO final subscription status

The ₹499.60 crore public offering of Arisinfra Solutions, offered at a price band of ₹210–222 with a lot size of 67 shares, received bids for 3,46,72,835 shares against the 1,30,84,656 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 2.65 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Arisinfra Solutions IPO witnessed the highest participation from the retail investors who subscribed to 5.59 times the portion reserved for them, non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 3.14 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.42 times.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were seen trading flat at ₹222 per share. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Arisinfra Solutions IPO remains nil on Monday.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO likely listing price

Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a flat listing of Arisinfra Solutions shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Arisinfra Solutions

Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B technology-driven platform that simplifies procurement processes for construction and infrastructure companies. The company delivers a range of construction materials, including steel, cement, and aggregates. The company's product portfolio includes GI pipes, MS wire, and OPC bulk cement. Arisinfra Solutions has a subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private, which provides value-added services to real estate developers.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

