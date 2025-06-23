Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium (GMP), tentative listing date, and other key details hereSI Reporter New Delhi
Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status:
The basis of allotment for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO
shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, June 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.65 times.
Here's how to check Arisinfra Solutions IPO online
Once the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.
Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status directly:
Check Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:
Arisinfra Solutions IPO final subscription status
Arisinfra Solutions IPO witnessed the highest participation from the retail investors who subscribed to 5.59 times the portion reserved for them, non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 3.14 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.42 times.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were seen trading flat at ₹222 per share. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP)
for Arisinfra Solutions IPO remains nil on Monday.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO likely listing price
Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a flat listing of Arisinfra Solutions shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
About Arisinfra Solutions
Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B technology-driven platform that simplifies procurement processes for construction and infrastructure companies. The company delivers a range of construction materials, including steel, cement, and aggregates. The company's product portfolio includes GI pipes, MS wire, and OPC bulk cement. Arisinfra Solutions has a subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private, which provides value-added services to real estate developers.
