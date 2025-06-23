Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, June 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.65 times.

Here's how to check Arisinfra Solutions IPO online

Once the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status directly:

Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were seen trading flat at ₹222 per share. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Arisinfra Solutions IPO remains nil on Monday. Arisinfra Solutions IPO likely listing price Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a flat listing of Arisinfra Solutions shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.