Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6%, hits all time low amid large trade

Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6%, hits all time low amid large trade

Ola Electric Mobility share price hit an all time low at ₹43.2 per share after 15.5 million shares were traded on BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 36.6 million shares changed hands

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Ola Electric Mobility shares slumped 6.1 per cent in trade on June 23, 2025, hitting an all-time low at ₹43.2 per share on BSE amid large trades. On the BSE, 15.5 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 36.6 million shares changed hands, at 9:32 AM.  Around the same time, Ola Electric share price was trading 4.26 per cent lower at ₹44.09 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 81,719.53. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹19,319.43 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹157.53 per share and 52-week low was at ₹43.2 per share.
 

Why did Ola Electric shares plunge in trade today?

The stock was under pressure after 0.8 per cent equity changed hands in multiple blocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. 
 
According to the shareholding pattern on BSE, as of March 2025, mutual funds held a 2.6 per cent stake in Ola Electric and promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company. 
 
In Q4, Ola Electric Mobility's loss widened to ₹870 crore as compared to ₹416 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations declined 59.5 per cent to ₹611 crore in Q4FY25, the company had reported the same as ₹1,598 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ola Electric reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) improvement in gross margins for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). 
 
In FY25, Ola Electric delivered 359,221 units, marking a 9 per cent year on year increase from 329,549 units in FY24, thereby maintaining its leadership position in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment and contributing to higher electric vehicle penetration. 

About Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, established by Bhavish Aggarwal, is an Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer headquartered in Bengaluru. Ola Electric aims to lead the transition to sustainable mobility in India. The company specialises in designing, engineering, and manufacturing electric two-wheelers, including the Ola S1 series, and is actively expanding its product lineup to include electric motorcycles and three-wheelers.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Operation Sindhu
