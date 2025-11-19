LTIMindtree share price today

LTIMindtree share pricee hit a nine-month high of ₹5,919 on the BSE today, rising 3 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade, after the company announced the expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate 'Microsoft Azure' adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises.

The stock price of the L&T Group company has bounced back 54 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹3,841.05, which it touched on April 7, 2025. It is trading at its highest level since February 2025. LTIMindtree touched a 52-week high of ₹6,764.80 on December 12, 2024.

In the past one month, the stock of the IT company has outperformed the market by gaining 6 per cent as compared to a 0.63 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 4-per cent up move in the BSE information technology (IT) index. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:48 AM, shares of LTIMindtree were quoting 2.7 per cent higher at ₹5,912.30 as compared to a 0.22 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Why is LTIMindtree stock price rising today? LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate 'Microsoft Azure' adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will enable faster cloud adoption and unlock enhanced business value for joint customers through advanced AI solutions.

This collaboration, as per the company, underscores LTIMindtree's ambition to deliver significant growth in Azure-related engagements, leveraging the strength of its 360° relationship with Microsoft across all the solution areas. ALSO READ | HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office Earlier, on Monday, November 17, LTIMindtree had informed that the company was selected by Convatec, a medical products and technologies company, as its partner for a major upgrade of Convatec's core business systems using SAP S/4HANA. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will guide the design and rollout of SAP's digital platform across Convatec's global operations.

Brokerage view on LTIMindtree | Axis Direct, Choice Equities remain bullish Fundamentally, LTIMindtree reported robust deal wins of $1.6 billion in the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), up from $1.3 billion in the prior year, reflecting sustained traction in large and transformation-led programs. The company's focus on vendor consolidation and AI-driven transformation engagements strengthens its medium-term growth visibility. LTIMindtree, according to analysts at Axis Direct, is well-placed to deliver and encourage growth, given its multiple long-term contracts with the world's leading brands. The management remains optimistic for growth for FY26, led by execution and deal pipelines. LTIMindtree anticipates seeing further improvement in Y-o-Y growth through H2FY26, aided by large deal wins, achieving its near double-digit growth Y-o-Y target. The brokerage, thus, remains constructive on the long-term outlook of the company.

ALSO READ | Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan "We believe the company's revenue and Ebit could grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, over FY25-27E on the back of continued deal wins despite a stable macro-environment, driven by improved cross-sell, up-sell, mining of large clients across end-user industries and greater ability to bag larger deals," they said with a 'BUY' on the stock and a share price price of ₹6,250 per share. The Q2FY26 order book total contract value (TCV) stood at $1.59 billion, up 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y, and marking the fourth consecutive quarter with TCV above $1.5 billion. Growth in the top-five client bucket was temporarily impacted as the company is passing on AI-driven productivity gains to customers during contract renewals, noted analysts at Choice Institutional Equities.