The buying interest on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE issued a 'no objection' letter to the company for the merger with and into Asia Investments

Gabriel India share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Gabriel India shares gained 8.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,066.8 per share.  At 11:01 AM, Gabriel India's share price was up 7.9 per cent at ₹1,062.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 84,867.02.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,267.91 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,386.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹387.05.  

Why were Gabriel India shares rising in trade? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE issued a ‘no objection’ letter to the company for the merger with and into Asia Investments and the demerger of the automotive undertaking of Asia Investments into Gabriel India.   ALSO READ | Groww parent shares drop 6%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

On June 30, 2025, the company’s board had approved the following: 

  • Amalgamation of Anchemco India Private Limited into Asia Investments Private Limited.
  • Demerge the automotive business from Asia Investments Private Limited and transfer it to Gabriel India Limited.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on June 30, 2025, has accorded its approval to the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement, after considering the recommendations of Audit Committee and Committee of Independent Directors,” the filing read. 
Anchemco India is engaged in the manufacture and supply of brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluids (DEF) / ad-blue, and products include Polyurethane (PU) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) adhesives primarily for filtration products and sound insulation applications.  ALSO READ | HCLTech rises 4% as it expands Canada footprint with new Calgary office 
Asia Investments is engaged in making investments in subsidiaries / joint ventures and providing management advisory services.
 
Gabriel India is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing ride control products, catering to all segments in the automotive industry. 
 
The company being merged (Anchemco) is fully owned by Asia Investments and its subsidiary. Also, Gabriel India is a subsidiary of Asia Investments.
 
This whole plan is designed to strategically reposition Gabriel India as a more diverse provider of mobility solutions. By simplifying the corporate structure, they expect to increase value for everyone involved. Specifically, merging Anchemco into Asia Investments and then demerging Asia Investments' automotive business into Gabriel India is expected to bring several benefits.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

