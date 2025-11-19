The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,267.91 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,386.45 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹387.05.

The buying interest on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE issued a ‘no objection’ letter to the company for the merger with and into Asia Investments and the demerger of the automotive undertaking of Asia Investments into Gabriel India.

Anchemco India is engaged in the manufacture and supply of brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluids (DEF) / ad-blue, and products include Polyurethane (PU) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) adhesives primarily for filtration products and sound insulation applications.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on June 30, 2025, has accorded its approval to the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement, after considering the recommendations of Audit Committee and Committee of Independent Directors,” the filing read.

Asia Investments is engaged in making investments in subsidiaries / joint ventures and providing management advisory services.

Gabriel India is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing ride control products, catering to all segments in the automotive industry.

The company being merged (Anchemco) is fully owned by Asia Investments and its subsidiary. Also, Gabriel India is a subsidiary of Asia Investments.

This whole plan is designed to strategically reposition Gabriel India as a more diverse provider of mobility solutions. By simplifying the corporate structure, they expect to increase value for everyone involved. Specifically, merging Anchemco into Asia Investments and then demerging Asia Investments' automotive business into Gabriel India is expected to bring several benefits.