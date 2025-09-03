Lupin share price rises 3% as USFDA okays schizophrenia drug; details

What's driving Lupin stock today?

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Lupin said it has received the USFDA's approval for Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial in Single-Dose Vials.

The drugmaker said this is its first product using proprietary Nanomi BV’s (Nanomi) technology and has a 180-day CGT exclusivity. Nanomi, a Lupin subsidiary, is focused on the development of innovative long-acting injectable (LAI) medicines to improve health outcomes for patients.

Risperidone injectable is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Risperdal Consta Long-Acting Injection. It is used for the treatment of schizophrenia and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder.