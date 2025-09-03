Netweb Technologies shares surge 12% on ₹1,734 crore AI compute order
Netweb Technologies shares gained 12 per cent and registered an intra-day high at ₹2,541 per share on BSE on securing an order worth ₹1,734 crore to build sovereign AI compute infrastructureSI Reporter Mumbai
Netweb Technologies shares gained 12 per cent on Wednesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹2,541 per share on BSE. At 11:57 AM, on BSE, Netweb Technologies’ share price
was trading 6.58 per cent higher at ₹2,416.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 80,134.85.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,690.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,060 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,278.85.
Why did Netweb Technologies' shares rise in trade?
The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth ₹1,734 crore to build sovereign AI compute infrastructure. This move will strengthen the country’s AI computing capabilities under the IndiaAI Mission, according to the filing.
According to the company, the order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.
“This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission,” the filing read.
The project is aimed at creating a Sovereign AI System to support the development and deployment of indigenous large multimodal models, domain-specific foundational models, and scalable AI solutions for socio-economic applications. The initiative is also expected to back deep-tech AI start-ups and foster innovation.
Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, purpose-built for:
• Large scale Generative AI
• Foundational model training
• Exascale computing
Each node will feature Nvidia’s latest generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput, memory-intensive workloads. These platforms will serve as critical infrastructure to bring India’s compute capacity and capability in line with global benchmarks.
“This strategic order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities in India’s digital future. We are proud to contribute to the IndiaAI Mission by delivering best-in-class AI infrastructure, engineered and manufactured in India. This will help India emerge as an AI superpower and benefit multiple industry verticals. Moreover, this will create a lasting impact on Indian citizens by enabling citizen-centric services, making it truly transformative.” said Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director,
Netweb Technologies India.
