Netweb Technologies shares surge 12% on ₹1,734 crore AI compute order

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,690.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,060 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,278.85.

In one year, Netweb Technologies shares lost 15.4 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.9 per cent.

Why did Netweb Technologies' shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth ₹1,734 crore to build sovereign AI compute infrastructure. This move will strengthen the country’s AI computing capabilities under the IndiaAI Mission, according to the filing.

According to the company, the order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.

“This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission,” the filing read.