Home / Markets / News / M-cap of 6 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2 trn; Reliance, TCS big winners

M-cap of 6 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2 trn; Reliance, TCS big winners

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 780.45 points or 1.19 per cent. The Sensex on Friday settled at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90

Press Trust of India New Delhi
From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 69,990.57 crore to reach Rs 18,53,033.73 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,03,010.73 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 780.45 points or 1.19 per cent. The Sensex on Friday settled at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90.

From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 69,990.57 crore to reach Rs 18,53,033.73 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 68,168.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,85,058.84 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys rallied Rs 39,094.81 crore to Rs 5,91,547.67 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 10,272.84 crore to Rs 4,95,116.94 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,135.42 crore to Rs 6,72,837.72 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 5,348.97 crore to Rs 5,87,951.43 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's valuation fell by Rs 8,695.25 crore to Rs 9,19,962.74 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap declined by Rs 8,299.89 crore to Rs 5,21,598.94 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dived Rs 8,130.77 crore to Rs 4,53,288.03 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 4,581.7 crore to Rs 6,28,950.34 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

Gopinathan's resignation will not hurt TCS much; add stock on dips: Experts

Q1 earnings, global trends, FII activity to guide mkts this week: Analysts

Shares of Senco Gold surge 28% during stock market debut on Friday

No discussions underway on enhanced prosecution powers, says Sebi

FPI flows, IT rally propel Sensex beyond 66,000; Nifty50 tops 19.5K

Limited spirits: Higher taxes, competition weigh on liquor stocks

Topics :market capmarket capitalisationReliance IndustriesTCS

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story