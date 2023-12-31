M-cap of 8 of top-10 valued firms jump Rs 1.29 trn; HDFC biggest gainer

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,29,899.22 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, where equity benchmark indices recorded a sharp rally.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,133.3 points or 1.59 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 72,484.34 on December 28.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, LIC, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest winners from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 29,828.84 crore to Rs 12,97,972.04 crore.

LIC added Rs 25,426.49 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,27,062.06 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 24,510.96 crore to Rs 5,80,645.54 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 20,735.14 crore to Rs 6,25,778.39 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 13,633.07 crore to reach Rs 17,48,827.92 crore, and that of ITC soared Rs 9,164.74 crore to Rs 5,76,809.77 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 4,730.04 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,72,915.46 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 1,869.94 crore to Rs 6,98,965.47 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS declined by Rs 11,105.22 crore to Rs 13,88,591.70 crore, and that of Infosys dipped by Rs 7,946.24 crore to Rs 6,40,351.80 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.