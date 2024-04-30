Home / Markets / News / M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki: What is driving the rally in these stocks?

M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki: What is driving the rally in these stocks?

With 3XO's launch, M&M management aims to be among the top two players in the compact SUV segment over the course of three years

Tanmay Tiwary
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Shares of automobile companies were leading the charge on the bourses on Tuesday, with M&M stock rising as much as 4.7 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the intraday trade.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,161.7 apiece today, and was the top gainer on the BSE and the NSE after the company launched a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) - XUV 3XO at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh.

With 3XO's launch, M&M management aims to be among the top two players in the compact SUV segment over the course of three years.

Analysts, meanwhile, see the development as M&M's attempt to take on Tata Motors' Nexon, Hyundai's Venue and Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, in the sub-four metre segment.

"Mahindra and Mahindra has recognised an opportunity to expand its market share in the sub-4 metre SUV segment, which currently has limited competition like Tata Punch and Tata Nexon. With over 50 per cent of their passenger vehicles already in the SUV space, they are leveraging their expertise by introducing the new XUV 3XO SUV," said Ashwin Patil, senior research analyst, tracking the auto sector at LKP Securities.

Read More: Q4FY24: Indian Oil, REC, Havells India among 56 firms to post results today

The growing demand for smaller SUVs, he added, is fuelled by an increasing income profile and a cultural shift towards larger vehicles.

M&M's launch also had a positive rub-off on shares of Tata Motors, which soared as much as 1.90 per cent to Rs 1,019.55, and Maruti Suzuki, which jumped 2.31 per cent to Rs 12,990 apiece.

By comparison, S&P BSE Auto was up 2.05 per cent at 51,238.50 levels, at 10:18 AM.

Going ahead, analysts believe the uptrend in the auto sector is expected to continue in the near-term as companies focus on both Electric Vehicles (EV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars to capitalise on the efficiency of these vehicles.

"Introduction of new vehicle models, a major backlog of pending orders, and robust demand will keep the positive momentum intact in the auto sector. Rising SUV demand shows the noticeable shift in consumer preferences towards safety and comfort over traditional fuel efficiency considerations," said Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services.

Hopes of favourable policies by the government, to be introduced in the Budget, coupled with realisation of domestically produced chips in India, and falling commodity prices, analysts said, could prove to be other shot in the arm for leading automobile manufacturers

Rating agency Icra expects the automotive industry demand to remain steady in the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with growth across segments expected to remain at varied levels, largely attributable to varied base levels.

It pegs the passenger vehicle (PV) segment to grow 3-6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25.

That said, in the immediate future, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects PV industry volumes to post double-digit growth (approximately 10 per cent Y-o-Y in domestic market) in April 2024, supported by healthy demand in rural/urban areas and pending order book.

It expects M&M's PV growth at 17 per cent, outstripping Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

"We anticipate total volume growth of 6 per cent for M&M (including PV, CV, 3W) to 66,300 units; 6 per cent for Tata Motors (PV) to 50,100 units; and 12 per cent for Maruti Suzuki India to 180,000 units,” it added.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

