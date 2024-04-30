Q4FY24: Indian Oil, REC, Havells India among 56 firms to post results today

As many as 56 companies will on Tuesday announce their results for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). Indian Oil, REC, Havells India, Adani Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Jindal Hotels are in this list.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, told the Mint newspaper the domestic market has had subdued earnings, particularly in the information technology, sector. He spoke about the potential impact of the upcoming United States (US) Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data on global markets.
Indian companies’ results are expected to provide insights into various industries revenue growth and future prospects.
Investors are advised to keep a close watch on the stocks of these companies, as their performance over the quarter is likely to influence market dynamics. From major tech players to established consumer brands, the upcoming disclosures will paint a picture of the broader economic landscape.
List of companies to post Q4 FY24 results on April 30
Indian Oil Corporation
REC
Adani Energy Solutions
Havells India
Adani Total Gas
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Indus Towers
Central Bank of India
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Exide Industries
Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
Vedant Fashions
Five-Star Business Finance
Castrol India
Indiamart Intermesh
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
IFCI
Newgen Software Technologies
Gravita India
Symphony
Jayaswal Neco Industries
Shilchar Technologies
Neogen Chemicals
Filatex India
RPG Life Sciences
Fino Payments Bank
Foseco India
Geojit Financial Services
Bharat Wire Ropes
Ador Welding
Navkar Corporation
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
De Nora India
Basilic Fly Studio
Mold Tek Technologies
International Travel House
Cybertech Systems and Software
Essen Speciality Films
NDL Ventures
India Gelatine and Chemicals
Tips Films
Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited
DB (International) Stock Brokers
Loyal Equipments
Jindal Hotels
Teesta Agro Industries
RR Metalmakers India
Vertex Securities
Vivanza Biosciences
ISF
Regency Fincorp
FGP
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
Indra Industries
Stanpacks India