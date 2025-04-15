Macrotech Developers shares jump 8% as Lodha brothers resolve dispute

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) shares gained 7.6 per cent on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,207.80 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the Lodha brothers amicably resolved all outstanding disputes through mediation.

Around 12:21 PM, Macrotech Developers share price was up 6.75 per cent at ₹1,198 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.19 per cent at 76,801.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,19,514.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,648 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,036 per share.

Macrotech accused HoABL of using the brand name “Lodha” and “Lodha Group” for marketing its new launches as well as of the same being used by its channel partners. The company had alleged that the indiscriminate usage of brand name “Lodha” and “Lodha Group” had resulted in a lot of confusion for existing buyers of HoABL.

The dispute came to an end after Abhishek Lodha and his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha under their parents’ guidance, agreed on four key points:

Macrotech Developers will have exclusive rights to use the brand names “Lodha” and “Lodha Group”, and Abhinandan will use the “House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)” brand name exclusively. Both sides will own their respective brand names as well.

“Lodha Group” and “HoABL” will have no connection with each other and both entities will communicate the same widely.

Abhinandan will have no rights or claims on Lodha Group or Macrotech Developers, or other businesses of Abhishek.

Abhishek will have no rights or claims on HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.

Both Abhishek and Abhinandan expressed their gratitude to Justice R V Raveendran, a retired Supreme Court judge, who was appointed by the Bombay High Court to mediate the talks between the firms of Abhishek and Abhinandan.

In the past one year, Macrotech Developers shares have lost 6 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 2.4 per cent.