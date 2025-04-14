Monday, April 14, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

Both parties confirmed that 'Lodha Group' and 'HoABL' have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate the same widely

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Abhishek Lodha (Macrotech Developers) and his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha (House of Abhinandan Lodha)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers and his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes through mediation and under the guidance of their parents.
 
Both parties agreed and confirmed that Macrotech Developers is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use, the brand names ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’, and Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use, the brand name ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)’.
 
Further, both parties confirmed that ‘Lodha Group’ and ‘HoABL’ have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate the same widely.
 
 
Both parties also agreed that Abhinandan has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or Macrotech Developers or other businesses of Abhishek; similarly, Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.
 
Both Abhishek and Abhinandan expressed their gratitude to Justice RV Raveendran, a retired Supreme Court judge, who was appointed to mediate the talks between Abhishek and Abhinandan’s firms by the Bombay High Court.

“The (Lodha) family is grateful to Hon’ble Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to follow the process of mediation. They also extend their sincere appreciation to all family elders and well-wishers who provided their counsel and support throughout the resolution process. No further statements will be made on the matter,” both the entities stated.
 
It all started in January 2025 when Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the court suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.
 
Later that month, both parties submitted their willingness to pursue mediation. The court then appointed Justice Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons.
 
However, on April 2, Macrotech accused certain entities of HoABL of using “purported” board resolutions of Macrotech for the use of the “Lodha” trademark and filing the same with government authorities.
 
HoABL then denied the accusations by Macrotech and filed a police complaint against unknown people to investigate the alleged offences. HoABL filed the complaint on April 3, 2025, and wrote a letter to the police on April 4, 2025.
 
However, both the companies confirmed that all the disputes stand settled.
 

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

