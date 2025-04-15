Why is stock market rising today, Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markets rose on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, climbing for a second straight day, as tariff reprieve by US President Donald Trump lifted stock market sentiment.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap , and the Nifty SmallCap indices advanced over 2 per cent each. Of the 2,574 stocks traded on the NSE today, 2,316 stocks gained today and 196 fell. Sixty two stocks were unchanged at the time of writing this report.

"US' key index, the S&P 500, is up 9 per cent, from April lows, on tariff pause. The Nifty, however, is up only 3 per cent from April lows; hence, we have some catching up to do. This, and some short-covering, will keep the markets strong for the day,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Read Stock Market LIVE Updates today Among individual stocks, Tata Motors, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and Eternal (Zomato) were the top gainers on the Sensex today, moving higher in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent.'

In the broader market, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Sona Comstar, Bharti Hexaware, Bharat Forge, Cochin Shipyard, The Phoenix Mills, Nalco, Anant Raj, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, KEC International, Kaynes Technologies, and Data Patterns were among the top gainers today.

Why are markets rising today? Key reasons behind Sensex, Nifty rally today:

Trump considers auto tariff pause:

Stock market mood improved considerably on Tuesday after reports suggested that Donald Trump may provide a "temporary" exemption to the auto industry from reciprocal tariffs, in a bid to allow automakers to realign their supply chains.

"Automakers needed time to relocate production from Canada, Mexico, and other places... So I'm talking about things like that," Trump told reporters Monday.

His comments sent auto stocks soaring on the bourses today. Shares of related companies soared up to 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the Nifty Auto index advanced 3 per cent

Among stocks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Forge, and Tata Motors clocked the most gains, rising between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. READ MORE

Gains in heavyweight stocks:

Most index heavyweights were trading higher on Tuesday, with shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors accounting for most gains on the Sensex today.

Global markets upbeat

Following Trump’s comments on auto tariff pause, most global markets were edging higher today, supporting the overall buying momentum in the market.

While the Nifty and Sensex indices were outperforming among Asian indices today, Japan’s Nikkei was ruling 1 per cent higher, Australia’s ASX200 added 0.37 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.2 per cent.

Auto stocks across Japan and South Korea were in bulls’ grip today with Suzuki Motor leading from the front in Japan, climbing over 5 per cent. Besides, shares of Mazda Motor, Honda Motor, and Toyota Motor, too, advanced around 5 per cent each.

Dollar Index falls The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six currencies, fell below the psychological mark of 100, making dollar-denominated investments less attractive for foreign investors. At the time of writing this report, the DXY was trading at 99.66 level. A weaker Dollar Index, typically, implies strength in the Indian Rupee, prompting foreign investors to buy Indian stocks. In South Korea, Kia Corp gained 2.89 per cent, while Hyundai Motor moved up 2.57 per cent.

Nifty share price: Technical levels

The zone of 22,600-22,500 is anticipated to act as a support against any potential declines in the Nifty index, followed by the 22,200-22,000-mark, as per technical charts.

Conversely, the index faces an intermediate resistance at 23,000, followed by 23,200-23,300.

"A decisive breakout beyond this resistance level could catalyse a surge in bullish momentum, encouraging further buying interest among market participants," Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One.

Caution Ahead

That said, analysts caution investors that market outlook remains uncertain as Trump has reiterated sectoral tariffs, especially on pharma and semiconductor sectors.

Back home, the ongoing earnings season (Q4FY25 results) could play a pivotal role in shaping the market's direction.

"The Indian pharmaceutical sector may again come under pressure from this renewed threat. Even though the bond market has reined-in Trump, who was on a rampage, he is unlikely to backtrack on tariffs. During this period of heightened uncertainty and potential volatility, it would be better for investors to focus on strong domestic consumption sectors like financials, telecom, aviation, hotels, hospitals, and selectively on autos," said Vijayakumar of Geojit.