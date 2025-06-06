Home / Economy / News / MoSPI sets up working group to prepare statistical business register

MoSPI sets up working group to prepare statistical business register

The proposed business register will be prepared using data from the economic census (EC), state specific databases and central databases

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.
premium
Now, as MoSPI prepares for the 8th EC and plans to complete it by 2025, the SBR is expected to be launched after that.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ministry of statistics and program implementation (MoSPI) has constituted a working group to prepare a statistical business register (SBR), encompassing all enterprises — both formal and informal — across the country, official sources told Business Standard. This exercise, according to them, will help capture the number of active and closed establishments.
 
“The register will ensure that any information required about businesses and enterprises in the country is available at one place and is updated at regular intervals. It will serve as a comprehensive database of enterprises operating at the district, state, and national levels. It will be the backbone for developing an integrated official business statistics system,” the sources said.
 
The SBR will also help gauge sectoral performance and assist in gross domestic product (GDP) calculations. It will also help assess industrial performance, assist in market analysis, help identify demand centres and investment opportunities as well as monitor employment and growth trends.
 
The proposed business register will be prepared using data from the economic census (EC), state specific databases and central databases. These include the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) data, employee provident fund organisation (EPFO), goods and services tax network (GSTN) and the Udyam portal, among others.
 
The SBR will be artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled so as to assist users in easy navigation and will be dynamic in nature.
 
“At present, business data is fragmented across several departments. While the economic census, conducted every five years, aims to capture this information, the eighth census is yet to commence. We will not just collect information at the state level but go down to the district level. The plan is to create a dynamic register, meaning it will be updated once in six months or so,” the sources said.
 
Although the SBR was initially supposed to be established during the sixth EC, its creation was delayed as some states failed to prepare it.
 
Thereafter, it was envisaged as a follow-up activity of the 7th EC. But it couldn't be prepared as the results for the EC itself got delayed due to quality concerns.
 
Now, as MoSPI prepares for the 8th EC and plans to complete it by 2025, the SBR is expected to be launched after that.
 
Pronab Sen, former chief statistician, said that the SBR will act as a master sample for business enterprises in the country. It will be used to draw samples for other surveys like annual survey of industries (ASI) and annual survey on unincorporated enterprises (ASUSE), among others.
 
“Since SBR will be dynamic in nature, this will increase the representativeness of the samples and the surveys being conducted thereafter,” he added.
 
The SBR will also be used to conduct web or email-based business sentiment and outlook surveys in the economy.
 
Currently, business sentiment and outlook are gauged through the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which surveys manufacturing and services firms every month on their outlook for the year ahead. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Premium

India to amend laws to allow overseas exploration of critical minerals

Premium

Panel formed to chart roadmap for Big Four-like company in India

Premium

Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

RBI unperturbed by $52.4 bn short position in dollar forward book

Topics :StatisticsIndia Statistical SystemStatistical reportingcensus

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story