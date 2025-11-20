Home / Markets / News / Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

Mahindra Holidays shares rose 7 per cent amid its plans to foray into the 'leisure hospitality' business segment via one of its subsidiary

Mahindra Holidays share price
A view of Mahindra Holidays in Goa
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Thursday amid its plans to foray into the ‘leisure hospitality’ business segment via its subsidiary -- Mahindra Hotels and Residences India.
 
The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 6.96 per cent during the day to ₹345.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.02 per cent higher at ₹339.7 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since October 10 this year and currently trade at 37 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mahindra Holidays has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,862.52 crore. 

Mahindra Holidays forays into leisure hospitality

Mahindra Holidays has announced the launch of Mahindra Signature Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand aimed at the premium leisure market. The resorts will cater to families seeking immersive, high-quality experiences delivered with a sense of sophistication, the company said in a statement, planning to scale the brand to 2,000 keys by FY30.
 
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat said the company’s nearly three decades of experience in shaping how Indian families holiday gives it a competitive edge. With rising affluence driving demand for experiential travel, he said, Mahindra Holidays' two-brand strategy is aimed at securing a leadership position in the leisure market.
 
Mahindra Holidays also outlined its strategy to scale its core business while enhancing the member experience. The company said it plans to accelerate inventory addition to reach 10,000 keys by FY30. It has also launched Keystone, a privileged access programme offering premium benefits such as concierge services, along with more flexible and simplified membership plans.
 
The company said it refreshed its identity, with Club Mahindra rebranded as Club M to reflect its ongoing transformation, the statement said. 

Mahindra Holidays Q2 results 

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported a 29.63 per cent rise in net profit to ₹17.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹13.77 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.95 per cent to ₹717.34 crore, up from ₹670.75 crore in the year-ago period.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 280 pts, Nifty eyes 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

JP Power shares soar 29% in 2 days; how much can the stock gain? Tech view

Radico Khaitan surges 6%, hits record high; analysts see more upside

Nvidia's bullish outlook: What it means for Mag 7, Indian IT and FII flows

Here's why APL Apollo Tubes stock is up in trade today; buy, sell or hold?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMahindra HolidaysMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50Hospitality industry

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story