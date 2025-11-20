Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Thursday amid its plans to foray into the ‘leisure hospitality’ business segment via its subsidiary -- Mahindra Hotels and Residences India.
The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 6.96 per cent during the day to ₹345.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.02 per cent higher at ₹339.7 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM.
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since October 10 this year and currently trade at 37 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mahindra Holidays has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,862.52 crore.
Mahindra Holidays forays into leisure hospitality
Mahindra Holidays has announced the launch of Mahindra Signature Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand aimed at the premium leisure market. The resorts will cater to families seeking immersive, high-quality experiences delivered with a sense of sophistication, the company said in a statement, planning to scale the brand to 2,000 keys by FY30.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat said the company’s nearly three decades of experience in shaping how Indian families holiday gives it a competitive edge. With rising affluence driving demand for experiential travel, he said, Mahindra Holidays' two-brand strategy is aimed at securing a leadership position in the leisure market.
Mahindra Holidays also outlined its strategy to scale its core business while enhancing the member experience. The company said it plans to accelerate inventory addition to reach 10,000 keys by FY30. It has also launched Keystone, a privileged access programme offering premium benefits such as concierge services, along with more flexible and simplified membership plans.
The company said it refreshed its identity, with Club Mahindra rebranded as Club M to reflect its ongoing transformation, the statement said.
Mahindra Holidays Q2 results
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported a 29.63 per cent rise in net profit to ₹17.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹13.77 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.95 per cent to ₹717.34 crore, up from ₹670.75 crore in the year-ago period.
