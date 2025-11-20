Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Thursday amid its plans to foray into the ‘leisure hospitality’ business segment via its subsidiary -- Mahindra Hotels and Residences India.

The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 6.96 per cent during the day to ₹345.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.02 per cent higher at ₹339.7 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:13 AM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since October 10 this year and currently trade at 37 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mahindra Holidays has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,862.52 crore.

Mahindra Holidays forays into leisure hospitality Mahindra Holidays has announced the launch of Mahindra Signature Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand aimed at the premium leisure market. The resorts will cater to families seeking immersive, high-quality experiences delivered with a sense of sophistication, the company said in a statement, planning to scale the brand to 2,000 keys by FY30. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat said the company’s nearly three decades of experience in shaping how Indian families holiday gives it a competitive edge. With rising affluence driving demand for experiential travel, he said, Mahindra Holidays' two-brand strategy is aimed at securing a leadership position in the leisure market.