Here's why APL Apollo Tubes stock is up in trade today; buy, sell or hold?

APL Apollo Tubes share price today: APL Apollo Tubes shares were trading higher on Thursday i.e. November 20, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 1.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,745.25 per share.

At 9:40 AM, APL Apollo Tubes share price was trading 1.21 per cent higher at ₹1,742.90. At 9:40 AM, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 85,368.06 levels.

Nuvama on APL Apollo Tubes Stock: Buy, sell or hold?

Nuvama remains upbeat on APL Apollo Tubes after its recent interaction with the company’s top management, reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating on APL Apollo Tubes shares, with a target price of ₹2,093, valued at 36x Q2FY28E earnings per share (EPS). The brokerage noted that the stock currently trades at 33x/27x FY27E/28E earnings.

Management outlined strong expectations for Q3FY26, targeting sales volumes of 900,000 tonnes and Ebitda per tonne above ₹5,000. The company is focused on boosting absolute profitability, aiming for ₹450 crore in Ebitda for Q3FY26 and ₹1,700 crore for the full year. A key strategic lever is the SG Premium brand, which is being sold at a discount of over ₹5,000 per tonne to counter secondary steel (patra) competition and drive volume growth. While SG Premium is not margin-accretive, it is expected to scale to 10-15 per cent of total volumes, with the core APL-branded products continuing to lift overall profitability. The Dubai facility has seen utilisation rise to 80-85 per cent, further supporting margin expansion.

Nuvama said APL Apollo remains well-positioned to navigate the recent dip in HRC prices. The company expects to offset potential inventory losses through higher utilisation, improved supplier discounts, pass-through of losses to distributors and the stronger profitability profile of its APL-branded products. Its shift toward value-added products continues to strengthen the margin mix, with VAP rising from 40 per cent in FY16 to 58 per cent in FY25. The Dubai plant, which delivered 145 kt in FY25 at Ebitda/tonne above ₹6,000, continues to be a major differentiator with major headroom for growth. Capacity expansion is progressing smoothly, with plans to increase total capacity from 5 mtpa to 7 mtpa over the next two to three years at Gorakhpur, Siliguri and Dubai, eventually targeting 10 mtpa.