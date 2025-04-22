Mahindra Logistics share price today: Shares of logistics and mobility solutions company Shares of logistics and mobility solutions company Mahindra Logistics surged over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹328.45 on Tuesday after the company reported March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) earnings in line with market expectations.

The stock was trading higher for the sixth consecutive session and has surged 23 per cent during this period. At 01:56 AM, the stock was quoting at ₹320.40, up 4.21 per cent from Monday's closing price of ₹307.45. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,177.90, up 52.35 points or 0.22 per cent.

Mahindra Logistics Q4FY25 result update

Mahindra Logistics reported a decline in net loss to ₹6.75 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹12.85 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,570 crore, up 8.2 per cent from ₹1,451 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company reported Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹78 crore in Q4FY25, up 36.8 per cent from ₹57 crore in Q4FY24.

Brokerage Views on Mahindra Logistics:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

According to analysts at MOFSL, Mahindra Logistics’ express business continues to struggle due to lower volumes across the industry and high competition. The company is aiming to add customers and volumes, which should help reduce losses.

Given the current demand scenario, the brokerage believes the journey toward profitability would be gradual in the express business. The performance of this business would remain a key monitorable going forward.

ICICI Securities on Mahindra Logistics

According to the brokerage firm, the company has seen improvement only on account of narrowing losses at Rivigo and improved performance across other verticals. Rivigo has posted an Ebitda loss of ₹51.1 crore for FY25 down from ₹80.3 crore in FY24.

While the management remains optimistic and expects Ebitda to break even by Q2FY26, the earnings of contracts are also expected to improve driven by better utilisation of white spaces and cost normalisation.

“We upgrade the stock to ‘Add’, from ‘Hold’. Our revised target price works out to ₹350 per share, from ₹360 per share earlier, based on the revised valuation methodology of EV/Ebitda (earlier PE multiple); we value the stock at 7x FY27E EV/Ebitda.

About Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics is an integrated supply chain and mobility solutions provider offering tech-enabled logistics solutions for complex requirements across diverse industries including automobile and auto components, engineering, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and D2C, telecom and more. It is a part of Mahindra Group.