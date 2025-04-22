HUL Q4 results: PAT, revenue may rise 2% YoY; check date, time, expectation

HUL Q4FY25: Profit expectations

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate HUL's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,447.57 crore, on average, implying a rise of 2.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to ₹2,396 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, PAT is likely to slip by 3.64 per cent.

HUL Q4FY25: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue, on average, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, is anticipated at ₹14,966.97 crore as compared to ₹14,693 crore a year ago, translating to a rise of 1.86 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, revenue may decline 1.5 per cent.

Analysts believe muted volume growth along with price cuts in detergents may impact top-line growth sequentially.

HUL Q4FY25: Key monitorables

Analysts and investors will look forward to the company's demand outlook on rural against urban, competitive intensity, and raw material trends.

Here's what analysts expect from HUL's Q4FY25:

Morgan Stanley: The brokerage expects 1.7 per cent pricing/mix growth as compared to 1.8 per cent in Q3. Further, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are likely to remain flat on Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis.

Also Read

Ebitda for the quarter under review is expected at ₹3,490.8 crore as compared to ₹3,435 crore a year ago and ₹3,570 crore in Q3. Ebitda margin for the fourth quarter is pegged at 23.4 per cent similar to a year ago and 23.5 per cent in Q3FY25.

Philip Capital: Analysts at Philip Capital forecast muted volume growth of 1 per cent in Q4. The revenue for the fourth quarter is estimated at ₹15,107.7 crore as compared to ₹14,693 crore a year ago.

Further, the company's homecare division is estimated to deliver low-mid single-digit growth, led by liquid detergent, beauty & wellbeing. Meanwhile, the personal care segment could remain under pressure.

Foods segment is likely to show a slight pick-up, led by higher offtake in tea, some improvement in health food drinks and Ebitda margin is expected to remain under pressure, due to gross margin compression.

The brokerage expects Ebitda for Q4FY25 at ₹3464.2 crore as compared to ₹3,435 crore a year ago and ₹3,570 crore in Q3.

Axis Securities: The brokerage anticipates HUL's revenue to grow approximately 2 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of 1.4 per cent price growth led by price hikes in soaps and tea. The revenue for the quarter is pegged at ₹14,973 crore as compared to ₹14,693 crore a year ago.

Volume may remain flat, as per Axis Securities, due to the persistent subdued demand environment in the urban market. Ebitda margins are likely to decline mainly owing to higher raw material.

The company's Ebitda is estimated at ₹3,473 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹3,435 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda margin is expected at 23.2 per cent in quarter under review against 23.4 per cent a year ago.

JM Financial Institutional Securities: Analysts at JM believe that the company's volume growth is likely to remain muted which along with price cuts in detergents to impact top-line growth sequentially.

The top-line (revenue) is forecasted to decline 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹14,840.1 crore as compared to ₹15,195 crore in Q3FY25.

Further, higher raw material costs could impact margins resulting in a flattish Ebitda Y-o-Y. Ebitda for Q4 is anticipated at ₹3,461.2 crore as compared to ₹3,435 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins for the quarter may come in at 23.3 per cent as against 23.5 per cent in Q3FY25 and 23.4 per cent in Q4FY24.