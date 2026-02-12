Brokerages’ view on M&M Stock

Nomura | Buy | Target raised to ₹4,662 from ₹4,355

Nomura said Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a strong third quarter, with revenue rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y, though marginally below its estimate due to a dip in average selling prices (ASPs) for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and the run-down of the XUV700 model.

The brokerage raised its earnings estimates and lifted its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price, implying 27 per cent upside, while maintaining M&M as its top original equipment manufacturer (OEM) pick.

Nomura raised its overall volume estimates by 4–7 per cent. For SUVs, it now estimates volumes at 652,000 (18 per cent) for FY26F, 739,000 (13 per cent) for FY27F, and 814,000 (10 per cent) for FY28F, driven by premiumisation and a strong model cycle. It also raised tractor volume growth to 24 per cent/5 per cent for FY26/27F (10 per cent higher). The brokerage expects ASPs to recover from Q4 onward.