DPIIT notifies 100% FDI in insurance companies under automatic route

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce and Industry Ministry has notified 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector following the enactment of legislation in this regard.

The Government of India has reviewed the extant FDO policy on insurance sector and has made the amendments under the Consolidated FDI Policy of 2020, as amended from time to time, the DPIIT said in a notification.

As per the Press Note No. 1 (2026 Series), 100 per cent FDI is allowed in the insurance companies under automatic route.

In case of Life Insurance Corporation of India, only 20 per cent is permitted through automatic route.