Mahindra & Mahindra share price rises 2% on releasing March sales data

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) shares gained 2.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,548.5 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company released its sales and production data for March 2025.

Around 10:11 AM, M&M share price was up 0.71 per cent at ₹2,508.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.96 per cent at 73,841.33. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,11,939.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,276.30 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,998.85 per share.

M&M's total production for March stood at 8,8701 units as compared to 7,1814 units a year ago. Its sales for the month stood at 79,751 units as compared to 66,840 units a year ago.

The company exported 4,143 units in March 2025 as compared to 1,573 units a year ago. Further, M&M's board also approved the incorporation of subsidiary 'Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited' in a meeting on Monday, April 7, 2025.

"The company is proposed to be both an operating and a holding company and will strive to be a leading player providing integrated, innovative and advanced technologies in the area of security solutions," the filing read.

According to the filing, M&M would subscribe to 50,00,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 per share, at par in Mahindra Advanced Technologies.

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra is particularly well-known for its strong presence in the automotive sector, manufacturing a range of vehicles such as SUVs, trucks, and tractors. It is a global leader in the tractor market, known for durable and affordable farming equipment. Mahindra & Mahindra is also expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle sector with models like the e2o and eVerito. Additionally, the company manufactures military vehicles, provides aerospace solutions, and operates in sectors like renewable energy and hospitality. A part of the larger Mahindra Group, it has a global presence with operations in countries like the U.S., South Africa, and Australia.

In the past one year, M&M shares have gained 20 per cent against Sensex's slip of 2.1 per cent.