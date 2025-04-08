Genesys International up 8% after Florida Retirement sells 0.2 mn shares

Genesys International Corporation shares spiked 8.1 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹595 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the Florida Retirement System sold shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE.

Around 9:46 AM, Genesys International Corporation's share price was up 5.03 per cent at ₹577.90 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.32 per cent at 74,104.64. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,300.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,054.8 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹421 per share.

According to NSE bulk deal data, Florida Retirement System sold 2,25,192 shares in the company at an average price of ₹547.13 per share.

In Q3, the company's total revenue stood at ₹90.93 crore as compared to ₹61.87 crore a year ago, up 29.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Genesys International's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review stood at ₹20.66 crore as compared to ₹15.86 crore which translates to a rise of 30.33 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹44.4 crore as compared to ₹33.3 crore a year ago.

“The results of this quarter reflect the ongoing execution of and increasing acceptance of our map stack. The use of Location intelligence will become more pervasive to solve many consumer, enterprise, and governance applications. The company has developed a wide array of capabilities in many critical applications and the results of that will also continue in the coming future. Notably, our performance reflects the successful delivery of key geospatial projects in the 3D digital twin space, paving the way for increased traction going forward," said Sajid Malik, chairman & managing director, Genesys International.

Genesys International is a leading geospatial solutions provider in India, known for its expertise in high-precision 3D Digital Twin mapping and LiDAR-based GIS platforms. Genesys offers advanced mapping and spatial analysis solutions that support a wide range of industries, including urban planning, transportation, and environmental monitoring.

In the past one year, Genesys International's shares have lost 22 per cent against Sensex's slip of 2.1 per cent.