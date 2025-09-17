Home / Markets / News / Mangal Electrical shares hit all time low, falls 8% on posting weak Q1 nos

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Mangal Electrical Industries shares slipped 8.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an all time low at ₹494 per share on BSE. The stock came under pressure after the company released weak June quarter results. 
 
At 9:30 AM, Mangal Electrical’s share price was trading 7.73 per cent lower at ₹496.95 per share on BSE . In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 82,602.74.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,373.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹573.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹494. 

Mangal Electrical Industries Q1 results 

In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.73 crore, as compared to ₹5.45 crore, a year ago, down 31 per cent. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹89.66 crore, as against ₹114.32 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 21 per cent. 
 
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹10 crore, as compared to ₹11.2 crore a year ago. 
 
"Q1FY26 was impacted by price volatility, softer demand, and slower eangineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mobilisation, leading to muted performance. The quarter 's results featured seasonal softness, but we expect stronger momentum in H2FY26, supported by improved execution. capacity expansion, and industry tailwinds. Our business fundamentals remain strong, supported by a divers Oed product mix, trusted customer relationships, and a strong order book,” said Rahul Mangal, managing director, Mangal Electrical. 
 
He added: Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth trajectory, driven by rising demand of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, led by the rising energy demand and encouraging power generation through renewable thrust. With initial public offering (IPO) proceeds being deployed towards capacity expansion at our Jaipur and Reengus facilities, along with strengthening of working capital, we are well-positioned to improve execution efficiency and scale up our operations.
 
The management remains confident that the medium-to-long-term outlook is positive, and Mangal E: Electrical Industries Ltd is prepared to capitalise on the significant opportunities emerging in India’s power infrastructure industry.
 
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. specialize in processing and manufacturing of transformer components and transformers for the power infrastructure industry. It also offers EPC services for setting up electrical substations. Our customers includes governmental, municipal utilities and private sector energy producers. Company has five production facilities situated at Jaipur and Reengus and business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

