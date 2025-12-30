Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous?

Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous?

The stock price of the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce Blinkit, was down 2% at ₹277.10 on Tuesday, trading at its lowest level since July 21, 2025.

Blinkit

Blinkit(Photo: Shuttetstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal share price today

 
Share price of Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) hit an over five-month low of ₹277.10, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
The stock price of the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce Blinkit, was trading at its lowest level since July 21, 2025. It has corrected 25 per cent from its record high of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025.
 
At 10:22 AM; Eternal was trading 1.4 per cent lower at ₹279, as compared to 0.08 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  A combined 6.97 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Why has Eternal stock underperformed the market?

 
Zomato operates a B2C technology platform that provides customers with a seamless, on demand solution to search and discover local restaurants, order food, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Blinkit is a quick commerce B2C marketplace providing on-demand delivery of products across multiple categories.
 
According to media reports, Vipin Kapooria, the chief financial officer of Blinkit, has resigned from the company. The resignation of the company’s top executive comes a little over a year after he joined the quick commerce platform in September last year, the Business Standard reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Also Read

Rural economy, agriculture, farming, tractors

VST Tillers zooms 70% in 6 months, hits new high; what's driving smallcap?

Nazara Tech share price

Portfolio reset drives IP-led growth for Nazara, says Choice; retains 'Buy'

New year picks 2026 by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management

New Year picks 2026: Motilal Oswal Wealth bets on Airtel, SBI, Eternal

Trading strategy in Nifty for Tuesday, December F&O expiry day.

Nifty F&O expiry: Analysts see 26,000 as key resistance; strategy today

Dehradun

Blinkit, Zomato tailor quick-commerce for India's tier-2, tier-3 cities

 
The quick commerce landscape has seen an uptick in competitive aggression in Q3, with recent entrants (Minutes/Now/Jiomart) aggressively expanding store coverage and aggressive promotional strategies to drive growth. Analysts believe these actions are not likely to sustain for a long period of time, on account of unsustainable losses.
 
Meanwhile, Trilegal advised the StepStone group and the Investor Selling Shareholders, Goodwater Capital entities and Duke University on the proposed initial public offering by Zepto Limited (Zepto) comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale of equity shares. Zepto filed its pre-filed draft red herring prospectus through the confidential filing route with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

JM Financial Institutional Equities view on Eternal

 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) growth in December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) to moderate to 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) vs. 25 per cent/27 per cent in Q1/Q2, primarily due to up-fronting of some festive spending in the preceding quarter (as key festivals came in earlier this year). 
 
In addition, high competitive intensity from multiple players – through the lowering down of minimum order value (MOV) thresholds and zero/negligible delivery/service fees - could weigh on growth, in brokerage firm's opinion. That said, analysts view this moderation as transitory in nature, as on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, they expect Blinkit to still deliver an healthy 120 per cent plus NOV growth Q3, well above management guidance of 100 per cent plus. In FY27, analysts build 90 per cent YoY growth in NOV.
 
Eternal’s balance sheet remains robust, with net cash of over ₹18,000 crore, providing ample flexibility to withstand periods of competitive intensity and invest behind growth levers if required. The company continues to generate free cash flows at a consolidated level (excluding one-off working capital impact from the inventory transition), without sacrificing growth, the brokerage firm said in the company update.
 
Even after factoring in near-term moderation in Blinkit’s growth, Eternal continues to trade at a meaningful discount to high-quality retail and consumer internet peers on a PEG basis. As profitability scales up across Blinkit and food delivery, analysts believe the stock remains well positioned for medium-term re-rating.
 
However, analysts revised down target multiple to 75x (earlier 80x) on account of earnings cut. They roll-forward to December 2026 for a revised target price ₹400. “Eternal continues to be one of our preferred picks in the listed Internet space as we believe it is well positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds for the hyperlocal delivery businesses,” the brokerage firm said while maintaining a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.  ==========================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
   

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex move in narrow range; Hindustan Copper rises over 7%

Deccan Gold Mines share price fell on December 30

Deccan Gold Mines share price tumbles nearly 10% post rights issue

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

₹3.3-trillion defence approvals lift visibility; Motilal Oswal backs PSUs

life insurance, insurance

Term insurance: Marriage, childbirth, loans are triggers to raise coverpremium

equity market, stocks, share market

Gujarat Kidney makes positive D-St debut; lists at 6% premium on bourses

Topics : The Smart Investor Zomato Blinkit stock market trading online food delivery Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon