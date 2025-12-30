VST Tillers zooms 70% in 6 months, hits new high; what's driving smallcap?

VST Tillers Tractors share price today

Share price of VST Tillers Tractors (VST) hit a new high of ₹6,225, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the tractor company surpassed its previous high of ₹6,199.85 touched on November 3, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 84,499 at 09:30 AM.

In the past six months, the market price of the smallcap has surged 70 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It has zoomed 117 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,875 touched on April 7, 2025.

What’s driving VST Tillers Tractors stock price? VST is the largest Indian manufacturer of Tillers; pioneer of 4WD Compact Tractors, and amongst the leading producers of the other category of Tractors, Engines, Transmission, Power Reaper, and Precision Components. VST also exports products to > 40 European, Asian, and African markets. In the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), VST reported its highest-ever turnover at ₹598 crore vis-à-vis ₹474 crore last year in the same period. Operational EBITDA at ₹78.7 crore, against ₹51.2 crore in H1FY25; margins improved to 13.2 per cent from 10.8 per cent.

VST said the company started reversing the cycle on tractors with a 10 per cent growth on the domestic tractor business, almost in line with the industry growth. And the Power Weeder sales continue to grow rapidly. It has grown 42 per cent in the first half of this financial year. The management expects that to continue. India, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer, is poised to surpass 1 million domestic tractor sales by FY 2025-26, driven by robust rabi and kharif seasons, favourable monsoons, and rising mechanization, VST said in its FY25 annual report. The convergence of labour shortages, fragmented landholdings, and evolving farm practices presents a strong growth opportunity for the company. Governmental schemes that encourage farm mechanisation, alongside the ongoing modernisation of agricultural practices, are increasing the demand for mechanisation.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Marginal and small farmers make up over 86 per cent of all farmers in India, and their average landholding size is small (less than 1 to 2 hectares), creating a clear demand for compact, low-cost solutions. The company’s product portfolio is well-suited to meet these conditions, enabling farmers to improve productivity and contribute to a more sustainable, efficient farming future across rural India, VST said. Axis Securities view on tractor sector In the month of November 2025, domestic tractor sales rose 19 per cent, driven by strong growth from M&M (+20 per cent), VST (+40 per cent), and Escorts (+11 per cent). The overall industry outlook remains optimistic, with gradual demand recovery, a reduction in the GST rate, and income tax relief as key factors driving demand in H2FY26, Axis Securities said in the monthly auto volume update.