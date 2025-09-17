Mangalam Worldwide receives NSE nod to migrate to main board; details here

Integrated stainless-steel manufacturing company Mangalam Worldwide (MWL) has announced that it has received final approval from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for the successful transition of its equity shares from the SME Platform (NSE Emerge) to the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) of the exchange.

The migration to the NSE Main Board, the company said, will be effective from tomorrow, i.e., September 18, 2025. According to an exchange filing submitted by the company, the migration involves a total of 29,700,674 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, and has been carried out in compliance with NSE regulations.

“Our migration to the NSE Main Board is a proud milestone for Mangalam Worldwide as it reaffirms the market’s confidence in our business fundamentals, growth strategy, and long-term vision. This transition will further enhance our visibility, provide access to a wider investor base, and strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders,” said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, managing director of Mangalam Worldwide. Gujarat-based Mangalam Worldwide is an integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. Notably, the company's shares went public in 2022 when it launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹65.58 crore by offering an entirely fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares. Mangalam Worldwide shares were listed on the NSE SME platform, NSE Emerge, on July 11, 2022.