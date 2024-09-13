Margin pressures, valuations to weigh on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week.

The stock has been an underperformer over the last year and is trading flat over this period.

Muted margin performance in the June quarter has also led to a cut in earnings estimates by the brokerages. In addition, what could keep the stock under pressure in the near term are valuations that are in the expensive territory.

Going ahead, the Street will track the sales and margin trajectory.