Home / Markets / News / Fed cut expectations 'overdone,' volatility to jump in 2024: BlackRock

Fed cut expectations 'overdone,' volatility to jump in 2024: BlackRock

"Market pricing for rate cuts is a bit overdone in our view," said Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist for BlackRock. "Rate volatility is here to stay"

global markets
Reuters New York

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global markets will be swayed by greater volatility in 2024 as the Federal Reserve cuts benchmark interest rates fewer times than futures markets are pricing in, strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute said at a panel discussion Tuesday.
 
Nevertheless, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, continues to see opportunities in equities in AI stocks and technology, particularly in the memory sector, as well as quality factors. The firm has a slight underweight to US equities as a whole, though remains favorable on sectors such as industrials and health care.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Market pricing for rate cuts is a bit overdone in our view," said Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist for BlackRock. "Rate volatility is here to stay."

Markets are currently pricing in a greater than 50% chance that benchmark rates fall more than 125 basis points by next December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have fallen more than 80 basis points over the last month following signs of cooling inflation and weakness in the labor market, bolstering market assumptions that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.
 
The shifting assumptions about interest rates will likely lead to a "windshield wiper market" in 2024, in which different sectors fall in and out of favor rapidly, said Tony DeSpirito, Global Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equities. He is particularly bullish on memory storage companies, which will play a key role in the growth of AI capability, he said.
 
"You are buying into memory at the bottom of a cycle that has the potential to be a super cycle," he said.
 
Among emerging markets, the firm said that it is bullish on India and Mexico, and has a broad preference for emerging market assets over those in developed markets.
 
While markets may be expecting too much in the way of Fed cuts, the central bank has likely already hit peak rates, making fixed income more attractive overall, said Kristy Akullian, senior investment strategist at the firm.
 
The "greatest risk in holding too much cash," she said.
 
(Reporting by David Randall, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Also Read

What Sebi intends to do to protect investors from volatility in market: SC

Harvesting volatility: Trading volumes in September ripe for the picking

Structural demand for US debt strong despite market volatility: Moody's

Despite market volatility, 36% increase crypto allocations: Binance survey

Banks may increase HTM holdings to reduce treasury book volatility

ESMA in 'active' talks with RBI to resolve Clearing Corporation impasse

Bull charge continues on D-Street: Indices up for 6th day; Sensex tops 69k

Adani Group stocks soar as US dubs Hindenburg allegations irrelevant

NSE indefinitely defers the internal limit for trading hour extension

BSE Power index surges nearly 5%; NTPC, Adani Power, ABB hit new peaks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketGlobal MarketsUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story