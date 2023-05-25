Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: US shares slump amid debt ceiling worries; Asian indices mixed

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

View 0 More Updates