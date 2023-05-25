Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: US shares slump amid debt ceiling worries; Asian indices mixed
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points
SI Reporter New Delhi
The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Crude Oil Price FII flows DIIs Indian markets Rupee vs dollar Q4 Results BSE NSE Stock market investment
First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:13 AM IST