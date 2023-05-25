close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt on track to meet disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for FY24

IDBI Bank, Concor key for realisation, otherwise it may have to resort to offer for sale

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
psu, disinvestment, stake sale

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government could meet its Budget target of realising Rs 51,000 crore from disinvestment in the current financial year even if it does not take any fresh public sector undertaking for stake sale, provided plans for IDBI Bank and Concor go through.
The government plans to sell Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and its combined stake of 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank, which would give it Rs 35,765 crore, going by the current market cap of the company. IDBI share was up 1.41 per cent at Rs 55.39 in the morning trade on Thursday on BSE.

The government owns 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank and LIC holds 49.24 per cent equity in the lender. The government plans to divest its 30.48 per cent and LIC’s 30.24 per cent stake in the bank.
Expressions of interest (EoIs) for picking up a majority stake in the lender closed in January. The potential bidders have since begun due diligence on the bank.

A Reuters report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun evaluating at least five potential bidders interested in buying a stake in IDBI Bank.
The two other small disinvestments — BEML and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCIL) — would give the government another around Rs 4,300 crore.

Also Read

Core group of secretaries to hold meeting today to clear Concor EoI

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q3 net up 60% YoY to Rs 927 cr on improvement in margin

DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

DGCI asks labs to priortise mandatory testing of cough syrup before exports

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz


The disinvestment of both the companies is at an advanced stage.
The process in the Bengaluru-headquartered BEML, which has three business verticals — defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and Metro — was delayed due to the recent Karnataka elections and a few other hiccups.

At the current share price of Rs 1,414.35 in the morning trade on Thursday, 26 per cent stake sale in BEML could fetch the government Rs 1,532 crore.
SCIL, which is engaged in operating bulk carriers and crude oil tankers, would give another Rs 2,837 crore to the government if it succeeds in divesting its 63.75 per cent stake. The share price of SCIL was up slightly at Rs 95.26 in the morning trade on BSE.

However, these three stake sales would add up to Rs 40,134 crore only, which is around Rs 11,000 crore less than the targeted revenues from disinvestment for 2023-24.
To fill the gap, the government will have to speed up the disinvestment process in Concor or opt for offer for sale (OFS). It is also planning to sell stakes in NMDC Steel Ltd, HLL Lifecare, Vizag Steel and Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The government has collected only Rs 49.63 crore from OFS (employees) so far in 2023-24.
The government plans to sell its 30.8 per cent stake in Concor, which is engaged in the business of providing inland transport by rail for containers, management of ports, air cargo complexes and cold-chains. This would give the government Rs 12,392 crore at the current share price of Rs 664.55 in the morning trade on BSE.

The four stake sales — IDBI, BEML, SCIL and Concor — may give the government Rs 52,526 crore which is a bit higher than its budget estimates.
However, EoIs for Concor — the first step in the disinvestment process — are yet to be invited.

The finance ministry had cut its disinvestment target from Rs 65,000 crore in the Budget estimates for 2022-23 to Rs 50,000 crore in the revised estimates. However, it could collect only Rs 35,293.52 crore from disinvestment in the year.
Business Standard recently reported that the government is unlikely to undertake any new public sector undertaking disinvestment — including privatisation of public banks — in 2023-24 (https://www.business-standard.com/companies/news/new-asset-sale-transactions-unlikely-in-fy24-says-senior-govt-official-123051801119_1.html).

Topics : PSUs Disinvestment

First Published: May 25 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's compensation down 50% as profits fall

rishad premji
2 min read

Govt on track to meet disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for FY24

psu, disinvestment, stake sale
4 min read

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

employment
2 min read

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

Dish TV
2 min read

DGCI asks labs to priortise mandatory testing of cough syrup before exports

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon