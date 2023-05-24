Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts, Nifty50 below 18,300 in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: On Wednesday, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,280 levels, down over 50 points

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Weaker global cues may snap three-day winning streak for domestic markets. On Wednesday, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,280 levels, down over 50 points.Read More

9:05 AM May 23

CURRENCY CHECK: Rupee opens 3 paise weaker at 82.83/$

9:00 AM May 23

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

8:50 AM May 23

Is it time to book profit in paint, tyre stocks?

8:39 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

8:31 AM May 23

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 397 crore on May 23

8:25 AM May 23

FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 183 crore on May 23

8:05 AM May 23

Nifty index needs to break above 18,500 for fresh breakout

7:55 AM May 23

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

7:46 AM May 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude rise over 1% each amid possible OPEC+ cuts

7:35 AM May 23

SGX Nifty signals a muted start, down over 50 points

7:26 AM May 23

Asia-Pacific markets muted this morning: Nikkei 225 down 0.8%

7:17 AM May 23

US markets slip overnight as debt ceiling talks saw no progress

7:15 AM May 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

