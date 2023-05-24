Weaker global cues may snap three-day winning streak for domestic markets. On Wednesday, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,280 levels, down over 50 points. , Globally, the US markets closed lower overnight as debt-ceiling negotiations saw no progress. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 slipped up to 1 per cent., , Asia-Pacific markets, too, mirrored negative moves this morning as Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices declined up to 0.7 per cent., , Back home, the last leg of January-March quarter (Q4FY23) results, crude oil prices, and rupee movement will steer market sentiments., , Q4 results: LIC, Adani Green, Nykaa, Oil India, Hindalco, Phoenix Mills, Brigade Enterprises, NALCO, are some of the prominent names that will announce the March quarter results today., , Commodity corner, Read More