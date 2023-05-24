Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty somber amid weak global cues; US FOMC minutes eyed

Stock market live updates: On Wednesday, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,280 levels, down over 50 points

SI Reporter New Delhi

Weaker global cues may snap three-day winning streak for domestic markets. On Wednesday, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,280 levels, down over 50 points. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

View 0 More Updates