Home / Markets / News / Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next month

Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next month

The high-frequency trading firm will appear before Sebi after being accused of manipulating Bank Nifty trades; proceedings may take up to eight months

Jane Street Group, Jane Street
premium
Jane Street, however, maintains that its trades were conventional index arbitrage — exploiting price differences across instruments to provide liquidity and improve market efficiency.
Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jane Street Group representatives are scheduled to appear before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a personal hearing in early September, according to people familiar with the matter. This will be the high-frequency trading (HFT) firm’s first in-person interaction with the regulator since Sebi, in an interim order on July 3, barred it from trading for alleged market manipulation. The ban was later lifted after Jane Street deposited ₹4,840 crore, which the regulator had identified as gains from disputed trades involving the Nifty Bank index. 
Sebi had initially given the trading firm 21 days to respond to the charges outlined in the ex-parte interim order, a deadline that expired on July 26. On July 28, Jane Street sought an additional six weeks to submit its reply and prepare its defence. Legal experts said entities facing regulatory action can request personal hearings to supplement their written submissions. 
Emails sent to Sebi and Jane Street remained unanswered until the time of going to press. 
Days after the order, Jane Street told employees in an internal note that its trading activity was “basic index arbitrage” and described Sebi’s findings as “fundamentally mistaken”. 
According to Sebi’s order, Jane Street ran a two-part strategy: first, aggressively buying Bank Nifty constituent stocks in both cash and futures markets to artificially push up the index; and then unwinding those positions while holding large short bets in index options, profiting from the subsequent decline. 
Jane Street, however, maintains that its trades were conventional index arbitrage — exploiting price differences across instruments to provide liquidity and improve market efficiency.  ALSO READ: RBI asks banks to monitor 'high risk' fund flows linked to Pakistan 
In the second week of July, Sebi revoked the trading ban on the firm. Jane Street subsequently indicated that it did not intend to immediately resume trading in index options. The firm also retains the option of appealing before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), though experts suggest it may prefer to await Sebi’s final order before pursuing that route. 
Adjudication proceedings in the case have begun, people aware of the matter said. This process typically involves multiple hearings and could take six to eight months to culminate in a final decision. Separately, Sebi has expanded its probe to examine potential manipulation in indices beyond the Bank Nifty. 
“In proceedings before Sebi, especially in complex cases involving interim directions and large-scale trading allegations, personal hearings form a critical part of due process. The noticee, in this case Jane Street Group, is entitled to make oral submissions and clarify its position before the whole-time member, beyond its written response. The hearing is not adversarial but inquisitorial in nature—it allows Sebi to examine the context, the strategy, and the intent behind the trades, particularly when algorithmic and expiry-day trading are involved,” explained Sumit Agrawal, Founder & Partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former Sebi officer. 
Meanwhile, Jane Street’s trades have also drawn scrutiny from Indian tax authorities over possible violations of tax treaties. Towards the end of July, the Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the offices of Nuvama Wealth, which acts as custodian for Jane Street’s trades, under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act. 
The story so far 
*  July 3: Sebi bans Jane Street in an ex-parte interim order; seeks impounding of ₹4,843 crore; gives 21 days to submit response 
*  July 8: Jane Street, in an email to staffers, says practices in question were “basic index arbitrage trading”
  *  July 14: Says it has deposited ₹4,843 crore in an escrow
  *  July 18: Sebi lifts trading ban on Jane Street
  *  July 28: Firm asks Sebi for more time to submit responses
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty tumble as US slaps additional tariffs on Indian goods

Premium

Nabfid, Nabard to tap overseas market by FY26-end amid yield pressure

MSCI rejig sparks ₹6,516 crore FPI selloff; Swiggy and Waaree added

Premium

Volume recovery, attractive valuation positive triggers for Petronet LNG

MCA, Sebi look to ease transfer of unclaimed shares and dividends

Topics :SEBIJane Streetstock market trading

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story