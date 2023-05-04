India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts





ALSO READ: India beats global pack on strong FPI flows in April, shows data The trend, analysts said, could continue going ahead as the US Federal Reserve may soon halt its interest rate hike cycle, which will strengthen foreign fund inflows into emerging markets, including India.

Within three trading sessions in May, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in Rs 9,461 crore into Indian equities. This follows net inflows worth Rs 7,936 crore in March, and Rs 11,631 crore in April.