Markets in rear view: IPOs mine record riches from a volatile FY26

As many as 112 companies raised ₹1.8 trillion through mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs), surpassing the previous record of ₹1.62 trillion mobilised by 78 IPOs in 2024–25 (FY25). This is the first time IPO fundraising has hit record highs for two consecutive years, breaking from the historical pattern in which a strong year is typically followed by a prolonged lull.