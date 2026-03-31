Oil shock concludes FY26 amid record gold, silver gains as volatility rises

The Iran war will decide the future of oil and precious metals. Nigam Arora, a US-based algorithm analyst and the author of the Arora Report, said, “If the war ends quickly, with the US decisively winning, expect gold and silver to go higher. Gold may approach prior highs in the near term. If the US declares victory without really winning, gold and silver will go higher, but are unlikely to approach the prior highs in the near term. If the Iran war drags out, then gold and silver will be very volatile in a wide range.” About crude, Kedia said: “The current oil shock is evolving beyond a commodity event into a full-scale macro disruption. If supply constraints persist, markets could transition into a prolonged phase of high inflation, weaker growth, and heightened volatility.”