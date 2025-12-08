Home / Markets / News / Markets post biggest decline in over two months ahead of Fed decision

Markets post biggest decline in over two months ahead of Fed decision

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies shrank by Rs 7 trillion to Rs 464 trillion

stock market, BSE
Benchmark indices posted their sharpest drop since September as caution ahead of the Fed policy decision, continued FPI selling, and global uncertainty weighed on sentiment.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Equity markets fell on Monday, with the benchmark indices posting their worst session in over two months, amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement and renewed uncertainty over the trade deal with the US. Sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also weighed on sentiment.
 
After dropping 837 points, the Sensex ended 610 points, or 0.7 per cent, lower at 85,103, while the Nifty fell 226 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 25,961. For both indices, this marks the steepest single-day drop since September 26. The broader markets saw deeper cuts, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 1.83 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropping 2.6 per cent. 
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies shrank by Rs 7 trillion to Rs 464 trillion. 
Investor sentiment remained subdued as participants awaited the Fed’s policy outcome. A rate cut by the US central bank typically boosts the appeal of emerging markets like India for foreign portfolio investors, while a pause or hawkish tone often triggers outflows. 
FPI selling has been one of the key drags on domestic equities this year — overseas investors have offloaded Rs 1.5 trillion worth of Indian shares so far in 2025, including Rs 11,837 crore in December, according to NSDL data.
 
On Monday, FPIs were net sellers of Rs 656 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, picking up shares worth Rs 2,543 crore.
 
“The market experienced a broad-based decline, slipping below the 26,000 mark as investors turned cautious ahead of this week’s Fed policy decision. Despite robust domestic growth figures and the RBI’s recent rate cut, short-term sentiment remains overshadowed by global monetary policy concerns, persistent FII outflows, and currency depreciation. Volatility was further amplified by a surge in Japanese bond yields to multi-year highs, sparking fears of a potential unwinding of the yen carry trade,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
 
Indian equities have struggled through much of this year, weighed down by weak corporate earnings and trade tensions with the US. In August, Washington imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, taking the total duties on select Indian goods to nearly 50 per cent.
 
However, stocks had staged a recovery in recent months, aided by better-than-expected September-quarter results and renewed optimism over a trade breakthrough. A sectoral rotation out of AI-linked names and growing expectations of a global easing cycle further improved risk appetite. The RBI’s 25-basis-point repo rate cut last week also added to investor optimism. Still, the lingering US tariff uncertainty has prompted profit-taking each time the indices neared new highs.
 
“Any sustained move below 25,800 could take the Nifty down towards 25,650, followed by 25,500. On the upside, the 26,150–26,200 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance,” said Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research, SBI Securities.
 
Market breadth was sharply negative, with 3,460 stocks declining against 843 advancing on the BSE. Only three stocks ended with gains on both the Sensex and the Nifty.
 
IndiGo was the biggest Nifty laggard, dropping 8.6 per cent after reports that the aviation regulator had issued a notice to the airline following large-scale flight cancellations. The stock has fallen 17 per cent so far this month.

Topics :Equity marketsUS Federal ReserveForeign Portfolio Investorsstock markets

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

