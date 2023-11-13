Markets reverse Muhurat day gains, heavyweights drag down benchmark indices

Domestic equities fell half a per cent on Monday, reversing most of the gains from the special ‘muhurat’ session a day earlier.

A decline in index heavyweights, such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, coupled with caution in the global markets, weighed on performance.

The Sensex fell 326 points, or 0.5 per cent, to end the session at 64,934, while the Nifty50 index fell 82 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 19,443.

Most global markets traded mixed as traders eyed key events such as talks between the US and China and the release of US inflation data. Market players said lack of participation from domestic investors amid festivities also impacted sentiment. The domestic markets are shut on Tuesday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, India's industrial output growth slowed in September after posting a 14-month high in the previous month, pointing to a slowdown in demand. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 5.8 per cent in September from 10.3 per cent in August. The IIP growth in April-September shrank to 6 per cent from 7.1 per cent during the same period a year ago.

"The sharp deceleration in IIP growth reflects global trends driven by rising interest rates and inflation. The Indian rupee's weakness is keeping foreign portfolio investors cautious," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts said the current environment is tricky for investors as the macro backdrop is likely to be defined by moderating growth. Elevated interest rates, a stronger dollar, political and geopolitical uncertainty, and China's continuing macro challenges will be some of the key headwinds in the near term.

However, the Indian market's downside could be protected by strong earnings, economic stability, and domestic institutional flows, said an expert.

In the near term, the market could be determined by the macro data from the US and China and statements of monetary policy officials, which will raise some questions about the future of rate hikes.

“Indian equities were muted after strong gains witnessed during the first session of Samvat 2080 on Diwali yesterday. This was largely due to the absence of domestic participation amid festive vibes and a market holiday tomorrow. In this truncated trading week, we expect the market to consolidate in a broader range with the second-quarter earnings season coming to an end," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The market breadth was mixed, with 2,098 stocks declining and 1,732 advancing. More than two-thirds of Sensex stocks fell. HDFC Bank fell 0.7 per cent and contributed the most to the Sensex decline. Shares of Reliance Industries fell 0.7 per cent. Among BSE’s 19 sectoral indices, the IT index fell the most, by 0.8 per cent.