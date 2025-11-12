Home / Markets / News / Sebi panel seeks overhaul of conflict-of-interest, disclosure norms

Sebi panel seeks overhaul of conflict-of-interest, disclosure norms

A Sebi committee led by former vigilance chief Pratyush Sinha has proposed mandatory asset disclosures, tighter investment rules, and an ethics oversight system for top officials to prevent conflicts

Sebi
The appointment of the committee came amid allegations of conflict of interest raised by the now-defunct Hindenburg Research against former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
The conflict-of-interest and disclosure rules at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set for an overhaul with the high-level committee constituted by the market regulator suggesting a series of recommendations.
 
Under the proposals, made public on Wednesday, all Sebi board members and staff will be required to declare all assets, liabilities, trading activities, and relevant relationships at multiple stages. These include at the time of appointment, annually, upon key events, and at exit.
 
Applicants to board or senior lateral positions will also be required to disclose any actual, potential or even perceived conflicts—spanning both financial and non-financial matters.
 
Further, the definition of 'family' for the purposes of disclosure and conflict management will be substantially broadened.
 
It will now cover a Sebi board member's or employee's spouse, dependent children, anyone for whom they act as legal guardian, and any other blood or marital relatives who are financially dependent on them.
 
The committee was chaired by Pratyush Sinha, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner, with Injeti Srinivas, former Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and ex-IFCSA Chairman, as Vice Chairman.
 
Sebi had constituted the committee at its March 2025 board meeting, the first under the current chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
 
The appointment of the committee came amid allegations of conflict of interest raised by now-defunct Hindenburg Research against the former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
 
The committee noted that Sebi’s existing framework on conflict of interest and disclosures is inadequate and requires strengthening to bolster transparency and public confidence in the regulator.
 
The proposed framework aims to plug these gaps and align Sebi’s practices with international standards. It also introduces a new provision empowering any individual, on reasonable grounds, to file a complaint against a Sebi board member.
 
The Sinha-panel had advocated public disclosure of assets and liabilities by the Chairperson, Whole Time Members (WTMs), and employees at the Chief General Manager level and above.
 
Part-time Members (PTMs), however, may be exempt, acknowledging their limited role in Sebi’s day-to-day regulatory functions.
 
Acknowledging that senior Sebi officials — particularly those appointed from outside the government — may hold equity or equity-linked instruments such as employee stock options (ESOPs), the panel has suggested a set of compliance options for the Chairperson and WTMs. These include liquidating the investments, freezing them, selling them under a pre-approved trading plan, or selling them without a plan but with prior approval.
 
The panel has also recommended that any new investments by Sebi’s top brass be made in regulated, professionally managed pooled schemes and are capped at 25 per cent of personal portfolios. PTMs could be exempted from such curbs but would still be barred from trading on unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).
  The investment restrictions would extend to spouses and financially dependent relatives regardless of source of funds.
 
The draft framework lays out options for incoming top officials to manage existing investments, from liquidation or freezing to trading according to a pre-approved plan.
 
Notably, the chairperson and WTMs will fall under the “insider” definition for the Sebi insider trading norms, cementing their obligation to avoid misuse of confidential information.
 
To further deter conflicts, the committee recommends a bar on accepting gifts connected to official dealings, subject to a threshold for small-value tokens given at public functions.
  Sebi is also urged to publish an annual summary of recusals by senior officials, establish an Office of Ethics and Compliance (OEC) headed by a Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, and create a dedicated Oversight Committee.
 
The committee has also called for AI-enabled monitoring to detect and flag conflicts of interest, and a secure, anonymous whistle blower mechanism for Sebi staff, market intermediaries, and even the public.
 
The panel also has called for a dedicated training and certification programme on ethical conduct for all levels within the market regulator.
 
To give the new rules teeth, the committee has proposed a separate, enforceable set of Regulations for Sebi board members, replacing the largely voluntary code in place today. Amendments to Sebi (Employees' Service) Regulations, 2001, would give effect to the new mandates for staff.
 
The committee has also recommended that the Sebi board set up a formal oversight structure that could include an Office of Ethics and Compliance and an Oversight Committee on Ethics and Compliance.

Topics :Markets NewsCompany & Industry NewsSebi norms

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

