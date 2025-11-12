Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 590 pts; Groww lists at 14% premium, TaMo CV debuts at ₹330 on BSE
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 590 pts; Groww lists at 14% premium, TaMo CV debuts at ₹330 on BSE

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 12: Tata Motors CV shares, meanwhile, may list at ₹330 per share on the BSE, higher than the 'discovered' price of ₹261

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12: Sensex and Nifty are holding gains in Wednesday's session | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
10:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors shares extend gains post listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors shares list at ₹330 per share on the BSE versus the discovered price of ₹261. 

The stock, later, extended gains to hit a high of ₹346.75 per share.

Note: Tata Motors CV shares trade in the 'T' category

10:00 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors CV eyes better-than-expected listing

Tata Motors share price listing LIVE Updates: Tata Motors CV shares may list at ₹330 on the BSE, higher than the discovered price of ₹261.

9:53 AM

Groww share price LIVE Updates: Groww hints at 14% listing premium, beating GMP estimate

Groww share price listing LIVE updates: Groww shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today with the early pre-market trends suggesting debut at a premium.

Groww IPO fixed its issue price at ₹100 per share. However, against this, Groww shares may list at a premoum of 14 per cent per share, at ₹114 on the BSE.

This is higher than the IPO's GMP trends.
 

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St to act as hedge for funds looking to trim global AI play

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts are growing cautious about the surge in semiconductor and AI stocks, warning that stretched valuations may signal a bubble. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is valued at 53.5 times price to earnings (P/E), above the 10-year average of 28.4 times, according to Bloomberg. READ MORE

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker at 88.62, giving up gains from trade deal optimism

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that Washington and New Delhi are nearing a new trade agreement, adding that tariffs imposed on India may be lowered in due course. "We’re working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don’t love me right now, but they will again. We’re getting a fair deal," Trump said. READ MORE

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

-- Barring Nifty Media, Metal and FMCG, all sectors were in green.

-- Nifty IT was the top gainer, up nearly 1 per cent 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise

-- Nifty MidCap 100 index was up 0.41 per cent 

-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.43 per cent 


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap

-- Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Eternal were among the top gainers on 30-share BSE Sensex index

-- M&M, Trent and Asian Paints were among top laggards

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,834.30

-- Nifty opens at 25,834.30

-- Nifty previous close was 25,694.95

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 84,238.86

-- Sensex opens at 84,238.86

-- Sensex previous close was 83,871.32

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 368 pts in pre-open

-- Sensex at 84,238.86, up 367.54 points or 0.44 per cent

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises in pre-open

-- Nifty at 25,834.30, up 139.35 points or 0.54 per cent in pre-open deals

 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee has started Wednesday's trade 6 paise lower. The domestic currency epened at 88.62/$ Vs Tuesday's close of 88.57/$
 

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Time Technoplast shares update in QIB allotment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Company has approved the allotment of 3,97,77,247 equity shares (39.77 million) of face value of ₹1 each, to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the Issue price of ₹201.12 per equity share (including a premium of ₹200.12 per equity share), which takes into account a discount of 5% on the floor price of ₹211.70 per equity share

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ambuja Cements shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ambuja Cements share price will be on investor radar today after the company said Adani Cement and Coolbrook have joined hands to advance cement decarbonisation at the Boyareddypalli Integrated Cement Plant in Andhra Pradesh, India.

In a statement on November 12, Ambuja Cements said Adani Cement and Coolbrook have announced the delivery agreement for the world's first commercial deployment of RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology to advance cement decarbonisation at the Boyareddypalli Integrated Cement Plant in Andhra Pradesh, India.

This marks the first industrial scale deployment of Coolbrook's RDH technology, advancing Adani Cement's net-zero goals achievement by 2050 and Coolbrook's goal of cutting 2.4 billion tonnes of annual CO₂ across heavy industry sectors globally.

Here's how the companies plan to do it 
 
 
First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

