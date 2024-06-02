Markets set for a boost as exit poll predicts landslide win for NDA

Domestic equity markets are set to gain as much as 2 per cent on Monday after the exit polls released on Sunday projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a two-thirds majority in the recently concluded 543-member Lok Sabha elections. The prospects of political continuity and hopes of economic reforms are likely to prompt investors to increase their wagers on domestic stocks ahead of the actual outcome on June 4. Besides the exit polls, higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the financial year (2023-24) and encouraging US economic data are also expected to keep sentiment buoyant. The Sensex and the Nifty last closed at 73,961 and 22,531, about 2.5 per cent below their lifetime highs logged on May 27.

"The exit poll results have come to the market's liking and will stoke bullish sentiment. Despite the global slowdown, the Indian economy has grown by more than 8 per cent, the credit for which has to be given to the current dispensation. Investors want the current momentum in economic growth to be sustained. You need policy continuity and no disruptions,” said Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: Market regulator Sebi fines 11 individuals for pump and dump scheme A dozen exit polls conducted by various agencies and media organisations gave the NDA anywhere between 316 and 400 seats. The exit poll results were published on Saturday after the final phase of the seven-phase elections—which had begun on April 19—concluded. Some say traders may refrain from going all out with bullish bets and wait for the actual results on Tuesday, given the patchy record of the exit polls.

If the exit polls are indeed accurate, the upside could still be limited as the markets have largely priced in the NDA’s victory. However, a surprise defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would send shockwaves across the market.

"The base case was always that the BJP will come back. The doubt was whether they would be a dominant party or overly reliant on allies to push through their agenda. The discourse during the elections in a section of the media was that the ruling party is on the back foot and the opposition might cobble together a slender majority, which worried markets about the prospect of overtly populist policies post-elections,” said UR Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech.

While the equity markets didn’t fall much, they saw heightened volatility in the last two months as concerns of lower turnout and voter fatigue cast doubts over BJP’s victory margin.





ALSO READ: Shankar Sharma's market strategy post Lok Sabha exit poll: Stay strapped in Though the Sensex and Nifty are up 1.2 and 1.7 per cent, respectively, since the elections began on April 19. However, the India Vix, a gauge of market volatility, has jumped over 82 per cent to a two-year high of 24.6 during this period. The selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) added to investor woes. In May, they sold shares worth nearly Rs 26,000 crore, the most since January 2023.

Some believe FPI positioning at present is bearish and a positive poll outcome may lead to short-covering, which will send the stock market soaring. However, beyond the near-term moves, investor focus is likely to shift to policy reforms and the Union Budget.

“In any case, the disappointment or the euphoria may settle down in a couple of days, and the focus may shift to the policy announcements in the first 100 days of the new government. The fact that the BJP could return to power is good for continuing and accelerating the reform process,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Securities, adding that this outcome is what the market is largely expecting.

"At best, the euphoria will persist for another few days. The big question is whether all the shorts will be covered tomorrow or whether they will keep some of those positions until the results are declared. If the shorts get covered, markets could see a 1-2 per cent gap up opening on Monday," added Bhat.