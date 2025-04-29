Markets set to implement common contract note framework this week

After multiple extensions over the past year, the Indian markets are set to implement the common contract note (CCN) framework this week—a move expected to benefit foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and other institutional players and seen streamlining trade settlements.

A contract note serves as a formal record of transactions, detailing the number of shares, price, brokerage charges, taxes, and other key information. Currently, brokers issue separate contract notes for each exchange, even for the same order, often leading to differences in pricing.

Under the new system, a single weighted average price (WAP) will be calculated for orders executed across both the BSE and NSE, with brokers issuing a unified contract note.

Market participants highlight that the absence of a single electronic contract note had previously restricted FPIs to trading on just one exchange, even if better prices were available on the other. “Institutions were unable to secure the best prices and optimal execution for their orders,” said a market insider, noting that the push for CCN came primarily from FPIs. The shift is expected to further enhance interoperability between exchanges. While the framework was first announced in May 2024, its rollout was delayed multiple times—first to August 2024, then to January 2025, and later to March 2025. Sources indicate that after extensive mock trading sessions and industry-wide preparations, the system is now ready for implementation. However, many have highlighted teething issues and operational cost and complexity for the transition.

Over the past three weeks, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and market players have conducted multiple tests, including 10 rounds of user acceptance tests (UAT) this month alone. As of now, nine custodians under NSE Clearing and two under BSE’s Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL) have confirmed their readiness. Custodians play a crucial role in facilitating FPI and institutional trades by holding their securities and funds. Some market participants warn of possible issues, particularly due to differences in how exchanges report trade values via straight-through processing (STP)—an automated system for transaction processing. “While NSE reports trade values in two decimal places, BSE uses four decimal places in STP files. This inconsistency could lead to a surge in hand delivery trades, requiring manual broker intervention,” explained a participant.